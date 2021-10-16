Motorcyclist Killed in NH Crash

A motorcyclist died Saturday in a crash in Unity, New Hampshire, state police announced.

Troopers were called to 2nd NH Turnpike just before 5 p.m. where a person had sustained serious injuries in a crash. The motorcycle operator died on scene, state police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver failed to negotiate the motorcycle around a curve in the roadway. Speed is believed to be a contributing factor.

No one else was involved in the crash, police said. The victim's name has not been released pending the notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Eric Fosterling at 603-223-8494.