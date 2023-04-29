Local

New Hampshire

Motorcyclist Killed in NH Highway Crash

The fatal crash occurred around 3:20 p.m. Saturday on Route 16 north in Milton, New Hampshire, state police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

New Hampshire State Police

A person was killed Saturday afternoon when their motorcycle left the highway and struck a tree in Milton, New Hampshire, state police announced.

Troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash on Route 16 north around 3:20 p.m. and discovered the motorcycle off the roadway.

The state Department of Transportation said there was alternating one-way traffic following the crash. The scene has since been cleared.

Police have not said what caused the motorcycle to leave the highway, and the victim has not been identified.

An investigation is ongoing.

