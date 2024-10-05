Massachusetts

Motorcyclist killed in Stow crash

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the Red Acre Road scene, Stow police and fire officials said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police Car with Flashing red and blue lights
Getty Images

One person was killed when their motorcycle struck a tree in Stow, Massachusetts, Friday evening.

Stow police and fire departments were called to the area of 109 Red Acre Road around 4:45 p.m. for a report of a motorcycle crash and arrived to find a motorcycle had collided with a tree off the side of the road.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Their name is being withheld pending notification of family and friends.

No other vehicles were involved.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known. An investigation is underway by the Stow Police Department, with assistance from the the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council accident reconstruction team.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us