Motorcyclist killed in Stow crash

One person was killed when their motorcycle struck a tree in Stow, Massachusetts, Friday evening.

Stow police and fire departments were called to the area of 109 Red Acre Road around 4:45 p.m. for a report of a motorcycle crash and arrived to find a motorcycle had collided with a tree off the side of the road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Their name is being withheld pending notification of family and friends.

No other vehicles were involved.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known. An investigation is underway by the Stow Police Department, with assistance from the the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council accident reconstruction team.