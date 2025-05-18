Thomaston

Motorcyclist killed in Thomaston, Conn. crash that injured multiple people

A motorcyclist has died and multiple other people are injured after one crash caused another crash in Thomaston on Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to the 1000 block of Waterbury Road around 5:20 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

Investigators said a 63-year-old male was driving an SUV south on Waterbury Road when he collided with a 55-year-old motorcyclist traveling north.

According to police, after the first crash, a second motorcyclist that was traveling north on Waterbury Road, was unable to stop and collided with the damaged SUV in the northbound lane of a sharp corner in the road.

The second motorcyclist, a 29-year-old male, and his passenger, a 27-year-old female, hit the SUV.

All three drivers and the passenger on the second motorcycle were transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Authorities said the motorcyclist who was involved in the original crash was pronounced dead at the hospital. The person's identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

