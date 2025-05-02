Motorcyclist killed in Yarmouth crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Yarmouth police said they responded to the intersection of Station Avenue and Wood Road around 4 p.m. for a report of a crash. Initial reports indicated that it was a single-vehicle crash, and the motorcyclist had struck a mailbox.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the 28-year-old motorcyclist on the ground suffering from life-threatening injuries and learned the crash also involved a pickup truck. The driver of the truck remained on scene.

Members of the Yarmouth Fire Department attempted life-saving measures as officers began investigating the crash.

The preliminary investigation determined that the pickup was crossing the intersection of Wood Road when the motorcyclist, who was traveling south on Station Avenue at a high rate of speed, collided with it. The motorcycle then struck a granite mailbox post.

The driver of the motorcyclist, identified by police as 28-year-old Keean Laakso, of South Yarmouth, died at the scene despite the efforts of first responders.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Yarmouth Police and the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction Unit are investigating the crash. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police at 508-775-0445.