Motorcyclist seriously hurt during crash in Plymouth as police search for truck involved

A motorcycle driver was seriously hurt during a crash on Route 3A in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Saturday afternoon and police in the town have asked for the public's help to track down a pickup truck they said was involved.

Police responded to the crash — which happened on State Road, also called Route 3A — shortly after 12 p.m.

Authorities said that a pickup truck tried passing a Honda SUV heading north, when it almost hit a motorcycle that was going south. The driver of the motorcycle apparently hit the side of the Honda to avoid the truck, leading to the biker to be seriously hurt, police said.

Investigators are working to identify the truck involved, which is described as an "earlier model dark colored pickup truck." Anyone with information has been urged to get in touch with Detective Brian Pierce at 508-830-4218 Ext. 15219 or detpierce@plymouthpolice.com.

The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital by a medical helicopter, and is expected to survive.