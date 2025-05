A man was seriously hurt when his motorcycle crashed Friday evening in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, Friday evening, police said.

The 45-year-old Billerica resident’s motorcycle left Roger’s Street and hit an embankment amid wet road conditions, local police said

He was flown to a hospital by helicopter. Police said they were still investigating the circumstances of the crash.