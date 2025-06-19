Massachusetts

Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash on I-95 in Attleboro

By Marc Fortier

Attleboro Fire Department

A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Interstate 95 in Attleboro, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.

Around 9:51 a.m., the Attleboro Fire Department said they responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on I-95 south near the Rhode Island state line. When they arrived, first responders found the motorcycle and its driver about 500 feet from the apparent point of impact with another vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was not injured.

The left and center lanes of I-95 south were closed for a time while investigators processed the scene.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating.

Massachusetts
