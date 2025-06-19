Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash on I-95 in Attleboro

A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Interstate 95 in Attleboro, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.

Around 9:51 a.m., the Attleboro Fire Department said they responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on I-95 south near the Rhode Island state line. When they arrived, first responders found the motorcycle and its driver about 500 feet from the apparent point of impact with another vehicle.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The driver of the motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was not injured.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The left and center lanes of I-95 south were closed for a time while investigators processed the scene.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating.