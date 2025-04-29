[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Early last year, it was reported that a new restaurant would be replacing a North End dining spot (and it would be under the same ownership), and now we have learned that it has debuted.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to a press release along with multiple sources, My Mother's Cutlets is now open on Hanover Street, taking over the space where Rina's had been. The new eatery, which is run by The Varano Group (which was also behind Rina's and runs Strega North End and Nico Ristorante), offers sandwiches such My Mother’s Special (cutlet, vodka sauce, and burrata) and The Hot Paisan (cutlet, prosciutto, mozzarella, hot honey, and basil) as well as customizable sandwiches, with options including chicken, eggplant, veal, meatballs, and grilled chicken along with bread, sauce, cheese, dressing options, and add-ons such as roasted red peppers, pancetta, and broccoli rabe.

Rina's, which had been in the space from 2015 until early 2024, was known in part for its pizza.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The address for My Mother's Cutlets is 371 Hanover Street, Boston, MA, 02113. Its website can be found at https://mymotherscutlets.com/

[Earlier Article]

Rina's in Boston's North End Has Closed; New Concept on Its Way to the Space

(Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social)

