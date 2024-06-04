Boston

Moving truck experiences thorough ‘storrowing' on Soldier's Field Road

The Enterprise rental truck hit the North Harvard Street Bridge overpass around 7 a.m. Tuesday

By Marc Fortier and Mark Garfinkel

Can a truck get "storrowed" if it's not on Storrow Drive? Based on what's left of an Enterprise rental truck on Tuesday, we're going to say yes.

The act of "storrowing," or getting stuck under one of the low-lying bridges over Storrow Drive, is a common occurrence on move-in and move-out day for college students in Boston, as people overestimate the height of bridges or fail to realize how tall their moving trucks are.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

But occasionally, you'll see one occur on a road other than Storrow Drive. On Tuesday, it was Soldier's Field Road, which eventually becomes Storrow Drive. The truck hit the North Harvard Street Bridge overpass around 7 a.m. before ultimately coming to a stop on Western Avenue in Allston.

The top and right side of the truck was completely shredded, with the top panel trailing behind it on the street. Joggers and bicyclists didn't seem too fazed by the destruction, passing by the scene as if nothing had happened.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Here's a closer look at some images from the scene:

A look at some past 'storrowings' in Boston

Boston May 10

A Friday of ‘storrowing': 3 trucks hit bridges on Storrow Drive

Traffic Sep 5, 2023

‘Storrowing:' A Boston tradition officials wish would end

Storrow drive Sep 2, 2016

‘Storrowed': 10 Years of Photos of Stuck Trucks on Boston's Storrow Drive

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us