Moving truck experiences thorough ‘storrowing' on Soldier's Field Road

Can a truck get "storrowed" if it's not on Storrow Drive? Based on what's left of an Enterprise rental truck on Tuesday, we're going to say yes.

The act of "storrowing," or getting stuck under one of the low-lying bridges over Storrow Drive, is a common occurrence on move-in and move-out day for college students in Boston, as people overestimate the height of bridges or fail to realize how tall their moving trucks are.

But occasionally, you'll see one occur on a road other than Storrow Drive. On Tuesday, it was Soldier's Field Road, which eventually becomes Storrow Drive. The truck hit the North Harvard Street Bridge overpass around 7 a.m. before ultimately coming to a stop on Western Avenue in Allston.

The top and right side of the truck was completely shredded, with the top panel trailing behind it on the street. Joggers and bicyclists didn't seem too fazed by the destruction, passing by the scene as if nothing had happened.

Here's a closer look at some images from the scene: