Mass. State Police Add Man Wanted for Holyoke Murder to Most Wanted List

A man wanted for a murder in Holyoke, Massachusetts, has been added to the most wanted list by Massachusetts State Police.

Twenty-one-year-old Evdyele Oneil Pabón Flores is wanted for the Dec. 7 murder of 49-year-old Luis Ramos near the intersection of Pine and Sargeant streets.

Police said they arrived and found two vehicles that had crashed and shell casings in the area and found Ramos nearby.

He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to authorities.

Pabón Flores is described 5’7”, weighing 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of the words “As I walk through the Valley” on his left forearm and of the word “Oleanni” on his left ear.

Police said Pabón Flores should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Massachusetts State Police at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873).