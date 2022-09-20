MSPCA Looking for ‘Hero' Adopters for Abused Dog

The MSPCA is looking for a forever home for Sophie, a 4-year-old pitbull mix who has been at the shelter for several months after she was surrendered during a criminal investigation.

Sophie was found emaciated in Agawam, Massachusetts, in June. Her owner is currently facing animal cruelty charges.

When she first arrived Sophie had "unique behavior challenges" due to the previous neglect and abuse she suffered, the MSCPA-Angell said. She has now been in the shelter for over 100 days - which is four times the average stay.

“Sophie is an incredibly sweet dog. We’re constantly amazed at the enthusiasm with which she approaches each new adventure, and we have no doubt she’ll meet her new adopters in the same way. Sophie deserves to have a happy life in a home with people who appreciate how special she is," Morgan Katz, MSPCA-Angell director of behavior services - adoption centers, said.

The MSPCA is looking for Sophie to be the only pet in an adult-only home who can commit to continuing her behavior training and give her the support she needs to grow out of her past. The MSPCA Adoption Center Behavior Team will help with the transition from shelter to home.

The MSPCA says that while the animal is described as friendly and loving, she needs a "very special adopter." She spends her afternoons lounging in staff offices, learning how to fetch, and is learning to make dog friends.

Anyone interested in applying to adopt Sophie can do so here.