MSPCA looking for fosters as they welcome dogs displaced by California wildfires

MSPCA-Angell will be taking in nine dogs impacted by the wildfires in Los Angeles County.

The dogs are coming from the Pasadena Humane Society on a flight arranged by the Best Friends Animal Society. After a stopover in Delaware, they should arrive in Massachusetts Friday evening where they will be housed at the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem.

“We would love for people to come out and adopt these dogs, but we also have a lot of amazing dogs already in our care looking for homes,” Josie Waldron, MSPCA-Angell relocation manager, said in a media release. “If now’s not the time to adopt, we’re also looking for families who can foster dogs, which would allow them to decompress in a home setting while also freeing up space in our shelters.”

This is part of the MSPCA Disaster Relief Program, which responds with assistance to disasters impacting animals across the country.

These particular dogs were living at the Pasadena Humane Society before the fires broke out, according to the MSPCA. Now with the shelters filling up in response to the disaster, they are being transported to New England for more help.

“Obviously there’s a tremendous amount of need in the Los Angeles-area right now,” expounded Waldron. “Plenty of groups nearby stepped up to help and transported animals out of danger, but given the magnitude of the situation, more assistance is needed, and that’s where we come in.”

The dogs will be available for adoption after a state-mandated 48-hour quarantine and after receiving any necessary medical care. They range in age from one to 10 and include mixes of hounds, German shepherds, pit bulls and cattle dogs.

To learn more, visit the MSPCA website here.