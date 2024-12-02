Much-debated Boston property tax bill finally emerging In Mass. senate

Massachusetts senators may get a chance Monday to finally vote on a bill allowing the City of Boston to temporarily reconfigure the way it splits its property taxes between commercial and residential taxpayers.

Senate President Karen Spilka said she intends to surface the controversial bill during Monday's session, after a previous version of the bill stalled in that chamber. Beacon Hill Democrats, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and leaders of four business groups since brokered new compromise language that got local approval and passed through the House last month.

Boston residents face the prospect of a 28% quarterly property tax increase if Mayor Michelle Wu's plan to temporarily raise taxes on businesses doesn't get approved in the state Senate.

Wu and the Boston City Council have pushed for the bill's passage to mitigate the extent of coming increases in residential property taxes, while critics of the bill say the city should pull back on spending and be more mindful of tax impacts on commercial real estate owners and the struggles that sector faces due to post-pandemic changes.

Though senators adopted an unusual rule earlier this year to allow them to take roll call votes on certain bills during the stretch of informal sessions between August and January, that rule will not apply to the Boston tax bill. It only allows for roll calls on bills in conference committees -- a route this piece of legislation did not take.

That means senators with concerns about the bill -- of which there seem to be a few -- could use procedural tactics to delay a vote. Wu has said the tax shift bill would need to be done by late November to prevent Boston residents from getting a bill that includes a hike.