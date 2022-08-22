FIRST ALERT: Much of Region Impacted By Showers, Downpours and Possible Thunderstorms Monday

Our first round of showers are already starting to develop across the south, courtesy of a warm front pushing northeast from the mid Atlantic states. With it we'll continue to see showers, downpours and possible embedded thunderstorms affecting much of the region Monday afternoon and through the evening.

More heavy rain and t-storms move through this afternoon and evening. Grab the rain gear as you head out! Heavy rain/lightning possible in any t-storm, not anticipating anything severe. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/iBJ91JsMxZ — Pamela Gardner NBC10 Boston (@Pamelanbcboston) August 22, 2022

Showers, downpours, and storms will shift north into New Hampshire and Maine Monday night, with some localized flooding possible where the heaviest rain sits in.

While the showers are not bringing the much needed rain for all of us, our atmosphere will remain moist.

Soaking rain will continue to develop across southern New England today! We have a t-storm over Plymouth and heading northwest. It's warm and humid, with humidity increasing a bit as the day goes on. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/VkJC2QHcex — Pamela Gardner NBC10 Boston (@Pamelanbcboston) August 22, 2022

We see dewpoints that rise to the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon through the rest of the week bringing muggy conditions accompanied by above average temperatures.

Our highs this afternoon will sit in the 70s south while the north might still be able to see some low 80s.

Our warm-up rebounds temperatures to the 80s by Tuesday and climbs to the upper 80s - low 90s through the rest of the week.

The wind is not a widespread high risk Monday afternoon, but scattered thunderstorms accompanied by stronger winds roll through Tuesday afternoon. They’ll develop west in advance east from the afternoon through the evening hours.

We’ll keep the isolated threat for showers and storms in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday, mainly