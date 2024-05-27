Weather

Muggy Memorial Day turns wet with showers and storms

By Tevin Wooten

NBC Universal, Inc.

We’re still stuck in rather humid and soupy air throughout the day. Morning fog has broken off somewhat, but it will be most of Memorial Day.

Scattered rain will pop up across Worcester County during the midday time frame, and travel north into the Merrimack Valley. But most of the downpours and strong storms progress through Monday evening.

We’re expecting heavy rain and downpours just before 9 p.m. across MetroWest and in Boston shortly after. The storms don’t last too long. Tuesday turns back warm in the 80s underneath a southwest wind.

It will be humid though, so there’s a small heat index that should be factored for outdoor workers, or students walking to and from school.

Temperatures will trend down, but stay warm with highs in the mid 70s much of the week. There’s another chance for rain Thursday, and even thunder too. That’s one of the ramifications of summer, with a quasi-active weather pattern.

