Two people were taken to the hospital overnight after a three-car crash on Route 3 in Duxbury, Massachusetts.

The Duxbury Fire Department responded to the scene of the crash on the northbound side of Route 3 between exits 20 and 22. Two people were taken to South Shore Hospital via ambulance with non life threatening injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.