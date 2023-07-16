Local

Multi-car crash on I-93 in Wilmington, two southbound lanes closed

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the crash occurred on I-93 southbound at Exit 32.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Injuries have been reported after multiple cars were involved in a crash Sunday night on Interstate 93 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, that also resulted in lane closures in the area.

Details are limited, however the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the crash occurred on I-93 southbound at Exit 32. The two right lanes were closed in the aftermath.

MassDOT did not elaborate on many people were injured, or the extent of their injuries.

Other details were not available.

