Multi-State Investigation Leads to Arrest of Providence Man on Drug Charges

The alleged sale of fentanyl pills to an undercover agent led to the arrest of a man in Milford, Massachusetts on on Tuesday.

Willie Washington, 22, of Providence, is facing charges in both Massachusetts and Rhode Island after a multi-state investigation led to his arrest.

The narcotics squad of the State Police Detective Unit, the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Milford Police had been investigating Washington in both Worcester County and in Rhode Island. Upon his arrest, a search warrant was obtained for Washington's residence in Providence, where more drugs and four firearms were discovered, authorities said.

Washington was arraigned on Wednesday in Milford District Court and ordered held on $25,000 bail. He is due back in court on Dec. 21 for a pre-trial hearing.