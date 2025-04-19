High school senior among 4 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Conn.

A high school senior is among four people who died after a multi-vehicle crash in Newington on Saturday morning.

Firefighters said the crash happened on Willard Avenue at Greenlawn Avenue around 9 a.m.

According to police, three vehicles were involved in the crash and four people were pronounced dead.

In a statement from the Newington Public Schools Superintendent, one of the people who died in the crash was Newington High School senior Gabriela Difo. Her mom, Florinda Tineo, and her aunt, Jeannette Tineo, were also killed in the crash, the statement said.

The school district said crisis support will be available on Monday to support staff and students who are impacted by the tragedy.

Police have not released the name of the fourth person who was killed in the crash and a fifth person involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

Willard Avenue was closed for several hours between Robbins Avenue and Wilson Avenue. The area has since reopened.

The Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Squad is continuing to investigate the crash. If you have information, you're urged to call Officer Lambros at (860) 594-6229.