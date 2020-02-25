Local
Multi-Vehicle Crash in Chelmsford Results in Serious Injuries: Police

By Melissa Buja

A multiple-vehicle crash on Route 3 at Interstate 495 in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, has resulted in serious injuries, according to state police.

The crash temporarily closed Route 3 northbound at I-495 while crews responded to the scene. By about 3 p.m., only the right travel lane was closed pending the investigation.

At least one person was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital with serious injuries, according to state police. It's unclear how many others were hurt.

No other information was available.

