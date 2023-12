A multiple-vehicle crash with injuries on Interstate 93 north in Boston is causing delays on Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. They said the crash occurred in the area of Exit 13B, the Morrissey Boulevard/Savin Hill exit.

The two center lanes are closed, and delays should be expected.

