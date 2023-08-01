Local

Multiple car break-ins reported in Maynard

Maynard police said the break-ins occurred in the area of Randall Road and Charles Street

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Multiple motor vehicle break-ins were reported overnight in Maynard, Massachusetts.

Maynard police say they are investigating the string of break-ins that occurred in the area of Randall Road and Charles Street.

Officers will be continuously checking the area and following up with residents who believe their vehicle was broken into. People in town are reminded to lock and and secure their vehicles, especially at night.

Anyone in the surrounding area who has a security camera or RING doorbell that captured any suspicious activity between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. is asked to call police at 978-897-1011, ext. 1338.

Police thanked residents for their cooperation.

