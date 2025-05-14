Multiple chances for rain, severe thunderstorms possible this weekend

Each day this week, keep the umbrella handy. But don't worry, you won't need it at all times.

Clouds continue to build Wednesday afternoon, with spotty showers favoring central Massachusetts. Most of the area will stay mainly dry and cloudy, but don't be surprised if a quick moving shower moves in overnight. Some spots may even hear a rumble of thunder, though widespread storms aren’t expected.

Temperatures remain mild, generally in the 60s and low 70s, but it’ll feel cooler along the coast thanks to a sea breeze.

Thursday will bring another round of on-and-off showers, with plenty of dry breaks in between.

A muggy feel moves in, with highs in the mid 70s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Depending on how much sun breaks through Thursday, highs could climb into the low 70s.

The end of the week stays unsettled, with Friday and Saturday featuring scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. It won’t be a washout, though.

A cold front pushes through on Sunday, bringing in drier and cooler air to start next week, with highs returning to the 60s—around normal for this time of year.