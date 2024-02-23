Massachusetts

Multiple children taken from Medway home amid police investigation

"Our main focus is the safety of the children," Medway Police Chief William Kingsbury said, though he noted when asked later that no one was killed or had "immediate, noticeable injuries"

By Asher Klein

Investigators at the scene of a police investigation at a Medway, Massachusetts, home on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, from which children were taken to be evaluated at a hospital.
NBC10 Boston

Multiple children were taken from a home to a hospital to be evaluated after police were called to check on their wellbeing, police in Medway, Massachusetts, said Friday.

It wasn't immediately clear what led police to the home on Holliston Street at Lovering Street. No one has been arrested and no charges were pending, but a criminal investigation was ongoing, according to Medway Police Chief William Kingsbury.

"Our main focus is the safety of the children," he said, though he noted when asked later that no one was killed or had "immediate, noticeable injuries."

Kingsbury couldn't share specific details about the case while the investigation was ongoing.

The Massachusetts Department of Children & Families was part of the response to the home, according to Kingsbury. NBC10 Boston has reached out to the agency for more information.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

