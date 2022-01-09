Multiple Crashes Across Region as Drivers Contend With Icy Conditions

Authorities across the region are urging drivers to exercise caution on the roads as they respond to multiple car crashes on Sunday.

Freezing rain, sleet and light snow has led to treacherous conditions along some roadways.

Dozens of vehicles have spun off the road on Route 95 in Boxfield, Massachusetts, fire officials in Topsfield, who are assisting with the response, tweeted Sunday morning.

Fire Officials in Campton, New Hampshire responded to two separate crashes on I-93 on the Plymouth/Campton town line late Sunday morning. No one was injured in the crashes, Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue posted on Facebook.

Freezing rain is expected to continue through the afternoon in parts of the region, and temperatures are expected to drop below freezing overnight.