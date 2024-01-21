Dracut

Multiple injured in four car crash in Dracut

First responders say there are multiple serious injuries in the crash.

Authorities are investigating a four car crash that left multiple people injured in Dracut, Massachusetts on Saturday night.

Dracut Police say they responded to a report of a crash in the area of 1020 Merrimack Avenue on Route 110 at around 9 p.m.

Police said Route 110 was expected to be closed for several hours but are yet to update on wether it has been reopened.

The crash is under investigation.

