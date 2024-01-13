Massive fire burns at NH fuel company

The Exeter Fire Department said around 5:15 p.m. that firefighters had responded to 76 Depot Road in Epping

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Exeter NH Fire Department/X

There's a massive fire burning Saturday night at a fuel company in Epping, New Hampshire.

The Exeter Fire Department said around 5:15 p.m. that firefighters had responded with mutual aid to 76 Depot Road in Epping, the listed address for North Atlantic Fuels.

The fire involves multiple oil tankers, according to the fire department.

Video shared by the Exeter Fire Department shows an incredibly active scene, with bright yellow flames and thick orange and black smoke billowing into the dark sky.

There was no immediate word on any injuries, or what may have caused the fire.

Epping, in Rockingham County, is about 60 miles north of Boston.

