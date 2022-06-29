Multiple Orange Line Trains Vandalized, Delays Possible

Delays are anticipated during the Wednesday afternoon commute after multiple Orange Line trains were vandalized overnight, the MBTA said.

"We will be operating with longer headways this afternoon due to a limited number of trains," the MBTA said on Twitter. "Multiple trains were vandalized last night and repairs are in process."

The T apologized for the inconvenience and said it is working to get the trains back into service "as quickly as possible."

No further information was immediately available.