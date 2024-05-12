Northborough

Multiple people arrested after house party incident in Northborough

Authorities say multiple agencies are investigating in the area of 333 Howard Street.

By Mary Markos

Several people are in custody after an incident at a house party in Northborough, Massachusetts early Sunday morning, according to a police representative.

Authorities have confirmed there was an Incident at house party in the area of 333 Howard Street.

There is a long winding driveway off the main road that leads up to several homes, but it's not clear which house police were focusing on.

Authorities say multiple people were hurt and at least one was taken to the hospital. Several people are in custody.

NBC10 Boston spoke to a neighbor who has lived here for about 30 years. He says traffic has increased in the quiet neighborhood and there have been a lot of house parties here over the last couple of weeks with cars revving their engines down the street.

He woke up at 3 a.m. to a call from police telling people in the neighborhood to stay inside.

"So far the response has been intense, police chopper overhead." said Brian Braveman.

