Multiple people detained at pro-Palestinian protest during Pride parade

Pro-Palestinian protesters temporarily blocked the pride parade route and clashed with police in their continued calls for a ceasefire.

Over 100 Pro-Palestinian protesters lining the parade route, shouting over the fanfare of Boston Pride. Dozens of them rushing in to block the parade at the corner of Saint James Avenue and Berkeley Street just before noon.

NBC10 Boston's cameras capturing at least two protesters detained by Boston police before splitting off on either side of the parade route to continue their chants. Many of which directly name Senator Elizabeth Warren, Governor Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

The clash comes after Over 60 pro-Palestinian organizations signed a letter calling on Boston Pride for the People to stop accepting money from State Street, Fidelity and Delta over their ties to Israel.

But pride organizers say they do extensive research before accepting donations and have rejected thousands of dollars from sponsors this year alone.

Protesters also arguing that the parade is no place for police.

Since recieving that letter Parade organizers have joined the protesters calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.