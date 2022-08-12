Multiple People Hurt After Truck Goes Over Guardrail on I-93 in Canton

A crash Friday morning near the junction of Interstate 93 and Route 24 in Canton has resulted in serious injuries to at least one person, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State Troopers responded to the wreck on I-93 South near the Route 24 junction just before 6 a.m. Friday, which involved a work truck going over the guardrail, police said.

There were five people in the work truck when it crashed, police said. Multiple people were hurt, with at least one person having life-threatening injuries.

The crash has resulted in a lane closure in the area.