Multiple people injured after five car crash in Manchester, NH

Five people were injured after a crash involving five vehicles in Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday evening.

Manchester Police say they responded to reports of a crash at around 5:10 p.m in the area of Maple Street and Silver Street.

A 53-year-old man and a 50-year-old man from Manchester sustained injuries while driving a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse, according to police.

The 53-year-old man was transported to the hospital for care, authorities say.

The second car was driven by an 18-year-old from Manchester and a 28-year-old passenger, both suffered minor injuries, police say.

Authorities say the third car was driven by a teenager from Manchester who suffered minor injuries.

The fourth and fifth cars involved in the crash were parked on Maple Street.

All the vehicles sustained significant damage, according to police.

The incident is under investigation, if you have any information about the incident you are urged to call 603-668-8711.