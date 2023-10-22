Wrentham

Multiple people injured in 3-car crash in Wrentham

Wrentham Police Department

Massachusetts State Police is investigating the cause of a serious crash in Wrentham Friday night that left multiple people injured.

According to police, witnesses say they saw a sedan heading south on Route 1 rear end a pickup truck. The sedan then deflected across the center line into the opposite lanes of travel and crashed head-on into another car. The incident occurred in front of the Arbor Inn in Wrentham.

Police say the driver of the two cars involved in the head-on crash were injured. The pickup truck driver did not have serious injuries.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Wrentham
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us