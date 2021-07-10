Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston police

Multiple People Injured in Dorchester Shooting: Boston Police

There have been no arrests, police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Multiple people were shot Saturday evening in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of 34 Cameron Street, Officer Stephen McNulty confirmed. The adult victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment. All are believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to McNulty, initial information suggests that four people were shot. There have been no arrests.

Tovar Street is shut down near Bowdoin Street as authorities investigate on scene.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Boston policeMassachusettsBOSTONshootingdorchester
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us