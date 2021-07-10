Multiple People Injured in Dorchester Shooting: Boston Police

Multiple people were shot Saturday evening in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said.
The shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of 34 Cameron Street, Officer Stephen McNulty confirmed. The adult victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment. All are believed to have non-life threatening injuries.
According to McNulty, initial information suggests that four people were shot. There have been no arrests.
Tovar Street is shut down near Bowdoin Street as authorities investigate on scene.
An investigation is active and ongoing.