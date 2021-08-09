1 Person Dead, Several Others Injured in Dorchester Shooting

One person has died and several other people were injured after a shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood overnight.
Boston EMS confirmed they took multiple people to the hospital shortly after midnight Monday. Boston Police said the shooting broke out on Irma Street.
Police swarmed the corner of Irma and Arbutus Streets as well as Woodrow Avenue. Crime scene tape blocked off the roadways and multiple evidence markers could be seen on the ground.
No further information was immediately available.