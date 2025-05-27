Waterbury

Multiple people reportedly shot at Brass Mill Center in Waterbury, Conn.

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Multiple people have been reportedly shot at Brass Mill Center in Waterbury on Tuesday.

The police department is responding to a shooting incident at the mall on Union Street.

Authorities said multiple victims have been reported and an active investigation is underway.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. The mayor's office tells NBC Connecticut that there are no fatalities.

People are being asked to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to respond to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

