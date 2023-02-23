Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Taunton

Multiple People Stabbed in Taunton

Officers were called to the Myles Standish Industrial Park, which is near John Hancock Road and Charles S Colton Road

By Thea DiGiammerino

Police Lights Generic NBC4_
NBC 4 New York

Multiple people were stabbed in Taunton, Massachusetts on Thursday, police said.

Officers were called to the Myles Standish Industrial Park, which is near John Hancock Road and Charles S Colton Road. Three people took themselves to the hospital, according to police.

The severity of the injuries was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Get updates on what's happening in Massachusetts to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Taunton
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us