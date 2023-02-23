Multiple People Stabbed in Taunton

Multiple people were stabbed in Taunton, Massachusetts on Thursday, police said.

Officers were called to the Myles Standish Industrial Park, which is near John Hancock Road and Charles S Colton Road. Three people took themselves to the hospital, according to police.

The severity of the injuries was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

