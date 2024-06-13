Multiple power lines down in Canton, heavy delays expected

Multiple power lines are down in Canton, Massachusetts, and heavy delays are expected, according to police.

Police issued a traffic advisory around 10:45 a.m. saying that multiple power lines and a pole were down in the area of 95 Washington Street at Cobb Corner.

"Expect heavy delays in the area throughout the day," they said, noting that there will be no access to the intersection.

Aerial footage from the scene showed a tractor-trailer that appeared to have gotten caught in some wires near a local Starbucks store. One utility pole was lying on the back of the trailer and another was on the ground.

Eversource workers and trucks could be seen near the tractor-trailer, but police said there is no word on when the work will be completed. About 115 customers were without power as of 11:25 a.m.

Motorists are being advised to seek alternate routes.