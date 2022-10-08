Multiple Teens Arrested Following Brawl After High School Football Game in Boston

Police arrested six teenagers following a large fight that broke out after a high school football game in Boston's South End neighborhood on Friday.

Dozens of officers with the Boston Police Department responded to the fight at Carter Park shortly before 6:30p.m. for a brawl that spilled into the streets of the South End.

Police could be seen forming lines, blocking the streets surrounding the park. The crowd became hostile toward the responding officers, police said.

Video shared by witnesses shows teenagers in the street, with some being handcuffed and detained against parked vehicles and on the ground.

Two 17-year-old males, a 16-year-old male, and three 15-year-old males were arrested. Their names were withheld due to their ages. Police also arrested a man, whom they've identified as 37-year-old Chiquela Howard, of Weymouth.

No further information was immediately available.