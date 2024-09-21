Multiple Tufts men's lacrosse players still hospitalized following workout

Five Tufts University men's lacrosse players remain hospitalized following a recent workout led by a graduate of a Navy SEAL training program, according to a spokesman for the school.

Around 50 members of the Tufts men's lacrosse team participated in this voluntary workout session on Monday.

12 teammates ended up with Rhabdomyolysis, a potentially serious condition where damaged muscles release proteins and electrolytes into the blood, which can lead to kidney damage and potential death.

Students at Tufts were shocked that members of this champion lacrosse team were sickened like this.

"I was honestly impressed with their strength to be able to push themselves that much." said Tufts student Cooper Kolehmainen.

Practices have now been postponed until each team member has been medically cleared.

"I just hope that they get well soon and get back on the field because that's what we want to see them doing, thats what they love doing." added grad student Prosper Abuanor.

Tufts has now brought in an outside investigation to do a thorough review of the situation.

Tufts University, located in Medford and Somerville, has about 6,700 undergraduate students. The men's lacrosse team won its fourth NCAA title in May, defeating RIT.