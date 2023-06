A multiple vehicle crash with injuries is being reported on Interstate 495 in Littleton, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

The crash was reported in the area of Route 2 shortly before 8:30 a.m. by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The two right lanes are currently closed.

Multi-vehicle crash with injuries in #Littleton on I-495-NB near Exit 78, (Route 2). Two right lanes closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) June 12, 2023

There was no immediate word on the extent of the injuries.