Needham

Multiple vehicles broken into, at least 2 stolen overnight in Needham

Needham residents are being reminded to secure their vehicles at night

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Car-Thefts-091613
NBC 5 News

Police in Needham, Massachusetts, have issued a public safety message to warn residents about a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts overnight.

Needham police said Saturday that multiple vehicles were broken into and at least two vehicles were stolen. Police added that the areas targeted included High Street, Tower Avenue, and Paul Revere Road.

All of the vehicles were left unlocked or had their keys left inside. Police said the suspects were in and out of driveways in under 60 seconds.

Residents are being asked to remember to secure their vehicles at night.

Police say they are actively attempting to find both stolen vehicles.

Anyone who thinks their vehicle was broken into, or anyone who has security camera footage that may be helpful in this investigation is asked to call the Needham Police Department at 781-455-7570.

