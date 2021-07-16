Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
READING

2 Hurt, Including Child, When School Bus Crashes With Car in Reading

Parents of the children on the bus were being reunited with their kids at 333 Charles Street, Reading police said

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

A school bus heading from a camp was involved in a crash in Reading, Massachusetts, on Friday, police said. A child on board and the driver of another vehicle were hurt, but are expected to survive.

The crash took place on Charles Street at Wakefield Street, according to Reading police. Both streets were closed during the investigation.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A school bus, from Lynn Public Schools, was seen off the road at the scene of the crash. Children were gathered on the grass nearby, while emergency vehicles were seen around the area.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 52 mins ago

Mass. Confirms 269 New COVID Cases, the Most in 1 Day Since May

Weather 52 mins ago

Storms Take Down Trees and Wires in Mass., Fire Officials Say

Police said the two injured people were treated at the scene.

Parents of the children on the bus were being reunited with their kids at 333 Charles Street, police said.

This developing story will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

READINGMassachusettscrashschool busLynn Public Schools
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us