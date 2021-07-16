2 Hurt, Including Child, When School Bus Crashes With Car in Reading

A school bus heading from a camp was involved in a crash in Reading, Massachusetts, on Friday, police said. A child on board and the driver of another vehicle were hurt, but are expected to survive.

The crash took place on Charles Street at Wakefield Street, according to Reading police. Both streets were closed during the investigation.

A school bus, from Lynn Public Schools, was seen off the road at the scene of the crash. Children were gathered on the grass nearby, while emergency vehicles were seen around the area.

Police said the two injured people were treated at the scene.

Parents of the children on the bus were being reunited with their kids at 333 Charles Street, police said.

This developing story will be updated when more information is available.