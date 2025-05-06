Multiple vehicles were damaged in a wild crash in the parking lot of a Market Basket grocery store in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred around 9:20 a.m. at the Market Basket plaza at 460 Elm St.

Upon arrival, police said they located several vehicles that were damaged as a result of the crash. Their preliminary investigation determined that the crash was caused by a 2024 electric Toyota Highlander that entered the Market Basket parking lot form Auburn Street at a high rate of speed, crashing into five parked vehicles and causing "significant property damage."

Video from the scene showed one vehicle on its side, with several other vehicles heavily damaged.

The driver of the Toyota, a 50-year-old woman from Massachusetts, said her vehicle experienced mechanical failure, causing it to accelerate out of control. The Toyota was a total loss, and several other vehicles were badly damaged.

"This lady said that her brakes did not work," witness Joshua Richey said. "She was trying to tap 'em, tap 'em, tap 'em. She got airborne, pushed another car... I've never seen anything like this."

Richey said he was driving into the plaza with a friend to get coffee when he saw the crash unfold. He said he helped pull a woman out of the overturned vehicle, and she appeared to be OK.

One of the parked vehicles was occupied by a child, but police said no injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is being asked to call police at 603-668-8711.