Music, dancing and great food at Boston's Dominican Parade and Festival

Boston's Dominican Parade & Festival kicked off at noon with a parade from Centre Street in Jamaica Plain to Franklin Park.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Sunday was a celebration of Dominican culture in Boston featuring great music, live performances, plenty of dancing, and delicious food.

The festival ran from 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. at the Clifford Playground, in front of 1010 Mass. Ave. Thea headliner was famous Dominican Merengue singer Ruby Perez.

NBC10 Boston and Telemundo's Oscar Margain and Cecy del Carmen were on hand for the festivities, and shared pictures and videos to X, formerly known as Twitter.

