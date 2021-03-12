My Cousin's Place in Boston's North End Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A North End cafe and coffee shop has very quietly shut down.

According to a source within the restaurant industry, My Cousin's Place is no longer in business, with a picture of the inside of the Hanover Street space indicating that it has been "ripped apart" as our source says. The cafe, which first opened back in 2012, had been known for its soups, salads, and sandwiches along with its breakfast dishes and coffee and tea.

It is not yet known what might become of the space in which My Cousin's Place had resided; as soon as we find out more, we will post an update here.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The address for My Cousin's Place in the North End was 396 Hanover Street, Boston, MA, 02113.

by Marc Hurwitz

Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)