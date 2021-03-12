Local

My Cousin's Place in Boston's North End Has Closed

The cafe, which first opened back in 2012, had been known for its soups, salads, and sandwiches along with its breakfast dishes and coffee and tea

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/My Cousin's Place

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A North End cafe and coffee shop has very quietly shut down.

According to a source within the restaurant industry, My Cousin's Place is no longer in business, with a picture of the inside of the Hanover Street space indicating that it has been "ripped apart" as our source says. The cafe, which first opened back in 2012, had been known for its soups, salads, and sandwiches along with its breakfast dishes and coffee and tea.

It is not yet known what might become of the space in which My Cousin's Place had resided; as soon as we find out more, we will post an update here.

The address for My Cousin's Place in the North End was 396 Hanover Street, Boston, MA, 02113.

by Marc Hurwitz

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

