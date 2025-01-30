‘My heart breaks for the victims': Local lawmakers react to DC plane crash

Local lawmakers offered their condolences and prayers on social media after an American Airlines flight and a military helicopter collided and crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport on Wednesday night.

Officials said at a press conference Thursday morning that they don’t believe there are any survivors, and they have recovered 27 people from the plane and one from the helicopter.

"Closely following the news coming out of DC tonight," Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said in a post on X late Wednesday night. "My thoughts are with survivors, victims and their families. Grateful for the quick action of first responders in the wake of this terrible tragedy."

"My prayers are with everyone impacted by the terrifying incident near DCA — the passengers, their families, and the brave first responders working tirelessly to save lives," Massachusetts Congresswoman Katherine Clark added. "I’m holding onto hope at this time and will continue to monitor the situation.

"My heart breaks for the victims, their families, and everyone impacted by this horrible tragedy," Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern said. "Praying that there will be survivors, and for the safety of all the heroic first responders working tirelessly at the scene right now. America mourns tonight."

"I’m closely monitoring the collision of a commercial airplane and a military helicopter at Washington National Airport just outside of DC," Massachusetts Congresswoman Lori Trahan said. "The passengers, pilots and crew of both aircrafts are in my prayers as first responders work tirelessly to locate and rescue survivors."

"The news of a passenger plane crash at DCA tonight is devastating," New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan added. "As we wait for more information my prayers are with everyone involved."

"I am shocked by the news of a crash involving an American Airlines plane and a military helicopter. I am praying for the passengers and crew aboard both aircraft," Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro said. "I am closely monitoring the situation as we learn more."