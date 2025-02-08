‘My snow and ice crews are ready' for snowstorm, top Mass. highway official says

Road crews across Massachusetts have been preparing for the snowstorm set to dump half a foot or more across the state late Saturday and early Sunday.

We saw trucks filing in and out of Eastern Salt in Chelsea, loading up on road-clearing salt since before 5 a.m. Saturday.

"We love this stuff," said Jonathan Gulliver, who as highway administrator at the Massachusetts Department of Transportation is the state's top highway official. "We haven’t had a good one in awhile. I know not everyone likes to hear that but I can tell you, my snow and ice crews are ready."

Nevertheless, he urged drivers to take care on the roads Saturday night and Sunday morning, and really only to be driving during the storm if you absolutely have to.

Some communities we've spoken to treated Thursday's winter weather as a warmup for this weekend. And we've been hearing about sand and salt supplies running low.

“Due to the storms down south, there was a lot of sand and salt that went down to the municipalities down there, which then made a shortage down here," said Kelly Clark, owner of Dodge Grain in Salem, New Hampshire. "So it really is a trickle-down effect, if you will. Or trickle-up effect."

A relative lack of snow in recent winters has impacted New England businesses, but a lot of snowfall is expected this week.