Woman Sought After Slashing DCR Worker's Face at State Forest

Massachusetts State Police need the public's help tracking down the woman responsible for slashing a worker with the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

The peaceful summer day came to an end over the weekend when a worker at the Myles Standish State Forest was attacked by a visitor.

State police say it happened Saturday afternoon, when a worker said a woman attacked him because she wasn't allowed entry into an area of the forest that was prohibited.

"I've been coming through the forest for years, and it's the first time I've ever heard of any violence in here," said Kevin Boudreau, who lives nearby.

The 63-year-old employee says it happened at Barrett Pond when he told the visitor the gate was closed.

The irate visitor then slashed the man's face and took off in what's believed to be an older-model, dark-colored Toyota coupe. She was with a male companion.

The woman had a thin build and was wearing a blue T-shirt and a bathing suit, police said. The man she was with was wearing a red T-shirt and black shorts.

Campers say staffers follow strict protocols regarding who can access campsites.

"You have to show your ID, the plate number has to match, they give you a tag, and they will not let you through unless everything matches correctly," said camper Daniel Allen.

Investigators say they searched the area, but could not find the two people or their car.

The woman could be charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon if she's caught. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 508-759-4488.

"You're injuring somebody's life for doing their job," said camper William Halloran. "What are you, spoiled rotten?"

The victim was treated at the scene and declined to go to the hospital.